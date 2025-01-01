Man charged with voyeurism after alleged incident

Police investigating a report of suspicious activity around public toilets at commercial premises in Enniskillen on Monday have charged a man to court.

The man, aged 62, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

He has since been charged with voyeurism and is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court later today (Wednesday).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers in Enniskillen would like to thank the local community for their assistance with the identification of the suspect, which allowed the matter to be dealt with swiftly.

“We would remind the public that the further publication of information in relation to this matter could potentially create a risk of impeding or prejudicing court proceedings.”