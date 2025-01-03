Man assaults police during walk home from night out

A CLOGHER man assaulted police officers at the weekend while walking home with his partner after a night out.

George Farrell (39), of Main Street, Clogher, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard that, on Saturday (December 28), Farrell and his partner were unable to get a taxi back to their home in Clogher after a night out with friends in Augher.

The couple decided to walk, prompting a passerby to call the police out of concern for their safety.

When police arrived, an altercation broke out between Farrell’s partner and the officers, and Farrell became involved, claiming the police were being ‘heavy handed’ with his partner.

Farrell was arrested for using disorderly behaviour and three counts of assaulting police.

Before being taken into custody, he was treated in hospital for injuries allegedly sustained during the incident.

The court was told that Farrell had 133 previous convictions, including 36 assaults on police and 13 disorderly behaviour convictions.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare remarked that Farrell’s criminal record ‘speaks for itself’.

Farrell pleaded guilty, and his defence counsel, Michael Wilson, applied for bail to allow him to keep his job at a local car wash, which he had worked hard to secure.

Mr Wilson explained that due to Farrell’s criminal history, finding employment had been difficult, and remanding him in custody would result in losing his job. Judge O’Hare granted bail on the condition that Farrell stay out of trouble, remain sober in public, and adhere to a curfew from 11pm to 7am.

Farrell will return to Dungannon Magistrates Court on January 22.

