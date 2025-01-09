Man arrested on possession of firearm in Fivemiletown

A 62-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested following an incident at a farm in the Ballagh Road area of Fivemiletown yesterday (Wednesday).
“It was reported that a man was assaulted and a number of gunshots fired during the incident,” a statement from the Police read.
“The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and is currently in custody. No gunshot injuries have been reported.”
Posted: 9:18 am January 9, 2025