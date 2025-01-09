+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMan arrested on possession of firearm in Fivemiletown

Man arrested on possession of firearm in Fivemiletown

Posted: 9:18 am January 9, 2025

A 62-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested following an incident at a farm in the Ballagh Road area of Fivemiletown yesterday (Wednesday).

“It was reported that a man was assaulted and a number of gunshots fired during the incident,” a statement from the Police read.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and is currently in custody. No gunshot injuries have been reported.”

Advertisement

 

Related posts:

Fermanagh teachers could return to picket lines courtPair charged with Lisnaskea assault Fermanagh families only ‘one bill away’ from poverty

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:18 am January 9, 2025
Top
Advertisement