Man arrested on possession of firearm in Fivemiletown

A 62-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested following an incident at a farm in the Ballagh Road area of Fivemiletown yesterday (Wednesday).

“It was reported that a man was assaulted and a number of gunshots fired during the incident,” a statement from the Police read.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and is currently in custody. No gunshot injuries have been reported.”

