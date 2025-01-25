Leisure centres opened to help those impacted by storm

Fermanagh Lakeland Forum is one of the centres opened.

Local leisures are being opened for people left without power because of Storm Eowyn.

A lot of properties and businesses were left without power during the storm yesterday and electricity crews are working flat out to get things back up and working as soon as possible.

Earlier today, NIE Networks said around 189,000 homes and businesses in Northern Ireland remain without power.

Advertisement

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said its leisure centres are open today for people who need to charge phones, use the showers or just to stay warm.

The leisure centres open are Fermanagh Lakeland Forum, Omagh Leisure Centre, Castle Park Leisure Centre and Bawnacre Centre.

A council spokesperson said all its outdoor facilities would remain closed today to allow safety inspections to be carried out.

“The impact of storm Éowyn on the District has been significant, affecting property, roads as well as the council estate.

“The council is continuing to work closely with community and regional partners to restore access to services.

“We are also inspecting our buildings, facilities and outdoor spaces and will be working throughout the weekend to return council services back to normal as quickly as possible.

“Further updates will be issued on the council website and through social media channels as work progresses.”

Advertisement

An NIE Network spokesperson said: “Right now, we are prioritising faults which affect the largest numbers of homes and businesses.

“We will keep going until everyone has their power back.”

The NIE Networks spokesperson warned people not to approach any electricity equipment and to be extra careful around fallen trees.

“All hazards can be reported by calling 03457 643 643.

“Customers can also report a power cut online via https://powercheck.nienetworks.co.uk”