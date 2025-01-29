+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Jones brothers make move to Leitrim Gaels
The Jones brothers Garvan, Ryan and Conall will don the club colours of Leitrim Gaels this season.

Jones brothers make move to Leitrim Gaels

Posted: 11:17 am January 29, 2025
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Some clarity around the long-running debacle regarding brothers Ryan, Conall and Garvan Jones was reached last week after the trio transferred from Derrygonnelly Harps to Leitrim Gaels.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

