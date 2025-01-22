GALLERY: Fermanagh schools celebrate Grandparents Day

ST Mary’s Primary School Killesher was one of a number of Fermanagh schools who celebrated Grandparents Day in style.

Check out our gallery of pics below and also keep an eye out for full coverage in next Wednesday’s (January 29) newspaper

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition