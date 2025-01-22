+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineGALLERY: Fermanagh schools celebrate Grandparents Day

GALLERY: Fermanagh schools celebrate Grandparents Day

Posted: 3:04 pm January 22, 2025

ST Mary’s Primary School Killesher was one of a number of Fermanagh schools who celebrated Grandparents Day in style.

Check out our gallery of pics below and also keep an eye out for full coverage in next Wednesday’s (January 29) newspaper

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

FLASHBACK FRIDAY… Hospital Ball! Top award for school principal BREAKING: St Michael’s College principal to stand down

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:04 pm January 22, 2025
Top
Advertisement