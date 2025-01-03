Shane McCauley, Kerry McTaggart, Stacey Bothwell and Neil Harron enjoying themselves at Corick House Hotel SH16
FLASHBACK FRIDAY… Plenty of style at Devenish formal!
Posted: 12:49 pm January 3, 2025
THERE was plenty of top style on display at this Devenish College formal. Recognise anyone? Tag them in our Facebook post!
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 12:49 pm January 3, 2025