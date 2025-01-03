+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFLASHBACK FRIDAY… Plenty of style at Devenish formal!
Shane McCauley, Kerry McTaggart, Stacey Bothwell and Neil Harron enjoying themselves at Corick House Hotel SH16

FLASHBACK FRIDAY… Plenty of style at Devenish formal!

Posted: 12:49 pm January 3, 2025

THERE was plenty of top style on display at this Devenish College formal. Recognise anyone? Tag them in our Facebook post!

Related posts:

Storm EmmaCAUTION: Fermanagh road ‘impassable’ due to ice Stones and wreaths disappear from Fermanagh grave

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:49 pm January 3, 2025
Top
Advertisement