Derrylin and Teemore Ladies Out on The Town . . . Ciara Fitzpatrick, Ciara Maguire, Siobhan Lee and Angela Winterson. Siobhan is a Very Happy Bunny after 'The Teemore Shamrocks' Performance in The Championship.
FLASHBACK FRIDAY… Party night in Enniskillen!
Posted: 12:49 pm January 31, 2025
Do you recognise anyone who were enjoying themselves on this particular night out in Enniskillen? Tag them in our Facebook post below!
Gemma Allen, Emma Weaver and Janette Melarkey. DPFH03
Sarah Cruise, Noreen Teague, Sinead McNulty and Kevin McAtamney DPFH01
Ciaran Monaghan, Liam Leonard, Frank Green and Niall Fox celebrate Liam's 30th birthday together in Mulligan's Pub in Newtownbutler. DPFH02
Roisin Reilly with Majella Quinlan and Caroline Owens. Again we have that 'Teemore Shamrocks' Smile.
Thomas Celebrate his 78th Birthday in 'The Corner' . . . One of Nature's Gentlemen Thomas Mulligan (centre) with Friends Wayne Parton, Owne Farry, Murthagh Cornyn (aka Murty) and Anthony Palmer. Thomas (aka Tousey) is much loved by all who know him. His Widom, Knowledge, Generosity and Crack are Legendary.
The Beat Goes On in 'Pats' . . . June Taggart with Claire Corrigan and Claire Collins. Claire in the middle you always know where to get an Umbrella.
Our Little Bit of Caribbean Sunshine . . . Birthday Girl Talitha Matululu Celebrating her Birthday in 'Tjhe Corner' with her old friend Kerry Quinn and Barney Gault. The better fed among you will remember Talitha from 'Taste'. Lulu Fermanagh needs you back . . . Pronto, nobody here can pop a Champagne Cork like you.
