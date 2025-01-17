Zara Clarke, Hazel Foster, Tanya Hamil, Andrea Barton and Kylie Noble at the Killyhevlin Hotel SH14
FLASHBACK FRIDAY… Collegiate formal!
Posted: 4:40 pm January 17, 2025
David Glover, Bethany Johnson, Hannah Burns and Alister McClaughlin get ready for the Collegiate Formal in the Killyhevlin Hotel SH09
Leah Ederton, Sophie Armstrong, Christopher Doherty and Deborah Carney having a good time at the Collegiate Formal SH12
Catherine Beattie, Rose Saunders, Claire Smith and Louise Houston at the Collegiate Formal in the Killyhevlin Hotel SH16
Rachael Crook, Tanya Hamill, Janine Stubbs & Hazel Foster at the Collegiate Formal SH01
Diane Crawford & Dean Brownlee attending the Collegiate Formal in the Killyhevlin Hotel SH03
David Armstrong and Tamara Guy at the Killyhevlin Hotel SH05
Rebecca Boyd, Rosie Devine, Stacey Haskins, Robyn Livingstone, Ruth Trimble and Rachael Laird get together at the Collegiate Formal SH06
Neill Allen, Tara Farell, Gemma McCutcheon and Charlie Sargaison at the Killyhevlin Hotel SH08
Red is the Colour - Mathew McVitty and Rebecca South at the Killyhevlin Hotel SH10
Zoe Orr, Deborah Armstrong, Megan McClung and Rachael Laird enjoying the Formal in the Killyhevlin SH11
Dwayne Martin and Vickey Clarke enjoying the Collegiate Formal at the Killyhevlin Hotel SH13
Zara Clarke, Hazel Foster, Tanya Hamil, Andrea Barton and Kylie Noble at the Killyhevlin Hotel SH14
Alana Moore and Rosanna Graham get ready to party at the Killyhevlin SH15
Audrey Herdman, Jill Thornton and Anna Cromie enjoying the Collegiate Formal in the Killyhevlin Hotel SH17
Emma Beacom, Kathryn Wilson, Lauren Hetherington and Laura-Jane Mahon enjoying the Collegiate Forma in the Killyhevlin Hotel SH18
