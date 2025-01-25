Fermanagh recovering from the impact of Storm Eowyn

There was huge damage across the county yesterday.

The clean-up continues today after the devastating impact of Storm Eowyn across Co Fermanagh yesterday.

Many homes and buildings were damaged by the gale-force winds and scores of roads blocked by fallen trees.

It has been described by many people as the worst storm they ever experienced.

A lot of properties and businesses were left without power and electricity crews are working flat out to get things back up and working as soon as possible.

In a statement this morning, NIE Networks said around 189,000 homes and businesses in Northern Ireland remain without power.

“At this stage we have been able to restore power to more than 96,000 families and will work over the weekend to assess the scale of the damage, and to update estimated restoration times on our website.

“There are around 4,000 locations across Northern Ireland where our network has been damaged by the wind or falling trees and our teams will need to visit each one.

“Right now, we are prioritising faults which affect the largest numbers of homes and businesses.

“We will keep going until everyone has their power back.”

The NIE Networks spokesperson warned people not to approach any electricity equipment and to be extra careful around fallen trees.

“All hazards can be reported by calling 03457 643 643.

“Customers can also report a power cut online via https://powercheck.nienetworks.co.uk”

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said all its outdoor facilities would remain closed today to allow safety inspections to be carried out.

“The impact of storm Éowyn on the District has been significant, affecting property, roads as well as the council estate.

“The council is continuing to work closely with community and regional partners to restore access to services.

“We are also inspecting our buildings, facilities and outdoor spaces and will be working throughout the weekend to return council services back to normal as quickly as possible.

“Further updates will be issued on the council website and through social media channels as work progresses.”