Fermanagh & Omagh Council gets set to strike the rate

Fermanagh & Omagh Council gets set to strike the rate

Posted: 10:41 am January 30, 2025

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council (FODC) is preparing to set the local district rates for the year ahead.

A special budget meeting is due to be held on Thursday next week, during which it will set the district rate for homes and businesses for 2025-2026.

This will account for half of the rates bills coming through people’s doors, with the second half set by Stormont at a regional level.

Once again already-stretched local householders will be concerned of yet another hike in their bills this year, with the council increasing the district rate every year in recent memory.

In a statement released this week, an FODC spokesperspon said, “Significant work has been undertaken over recent months to prepare a budget that funds key local services and a comprehensive capital programme to improve the whole district, strengthen local communities and enhance the wellbeing of residents.”

The spokesperson also listed a number of areas where the council spent ratepayers’ cash last year, including its investments in local leisure facilities, grants given to local clubs and organisations, waste management and environmental initiatives.

