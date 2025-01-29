Fermanagh border community shocked after man killed

THE Fermanagh border community has been left shocked following the death of a man, believed to be aged in his 60s, who died following a workplace accident in Ballyshannon today.
The Emergency Services were called to the scene of an accident which occurred at a premises at Lisahully in Ballyshannon today (Wednesday).
A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Posted: 6:58 pm January 29, 2025