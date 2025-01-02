Enniskillen sex offender accused of indecent images

THE case of a convicted sex offender accused of possessing indecent child imagery and breaching a court order designed to protect is to move to crown court.

In order of alleged occurrence, John Llewelyn James (56) from Henry Street, Enniskillen is accused of having an indecent image of a child on December 30, 2022.

Then on April 19, 2023, he is alleged to have failed to make an annual report under sex offender re-notification regulations by providing police with his name, home address and date of birth.

Finally, on May 12, 2023 James is accused of possessing an unauthorised laptop forbidden under the terms of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

A prosecuting lawyer told the most recent sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court a decision has been taken to proceed on indictment at trial. District Judge Natasha Fitzsimmons remanded James on continuing bail to return to court for a committal hearing on January 6 when it is expected to be returned for trial.

