Ederney boxers star at County Championships

The next generation of boxing stars were in action in Eskra over the weekend during the Tyrone and Fermanagh Championships, which were hosted by the Bishop Kelly Boxing Club.

Throughout the two days of ring action, spectators were treated to spectacular bouts as competitors gave their all in a bid to clinch the many titles on offer.

Local clubs enjoyed success during Saturday and Sunday’s encounters which showed the future of the sport is in good hands.

“On behalf of the County Board we would like to congratulate all the newly crowned Tyrone and Fermanagh champions and to all the boxers that took part,” said a spokesperson for the Tyrone and Fermanagh Boxing County Board.

Advertisement

“Thanks to Bishop Kelly for hosting the championships this year, to medical professional Grainne providing first aid and to our referees and judges who worked tirelessly all weekend.

“Without all the help and support these championships would not be possible.

“[It was a] great event to get the new year started for these young boxers of the future.”