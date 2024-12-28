Young woman killed in road accident was pregnant

The young woman killed in a road traffic collision in Co Fermanagh two days before Christmas had just recently found out she was pregnant.

Twenty-year old Amy Stokes, from Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, died following the single-vehicle collision on the Ballyconnell Road near Derrylin around 10.45pm on December 23.

Amy was buried today following Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes church in Ballyconnell.

Speaking during the service, Monsignor Liam Kelly said he had the privilege of officiating at Amy and her husband Damien’s wedding in the same church in September.

“She looked radiant, happy and beautiful on that day. Damien and Amy were besotted with one another. He meant the world to her and she to him,” said Monsignor Kelly.

“And shortly before her death, they discovered that Amy was expecting a baby and they were over the moon with joy, looking forward to becoming first-time parents.

“Sadly, it wasn’t to be. Two lives were lost on Monday night last and all of us feel lost today.”

Monsignor Kelly spoke of the ‘great bond of love’ between Amy and her family.

“Amy had a lovely outgoing personality, happy, radiant and full of fun.

“So many people are missing Amy today and we keep all of them in our thoughts and in our prayers.”

The Ballyconnell parish priest urged people to drive carefully on the roads.

“Far too many great people like Amy have lost their lives and too many families are left at a loss, sad, numbed and grieving.

“Today, we remember in our prayers all those who have died on the roads over the years and we pray too for the families everywhere who are grieving for them.”

Monsignor Kelly said Amy had ‘a beautiful singing voice and was always good for a song’.

At the end of today’s Mass, recordings of Amy singing were played in the church.

“Amy had the voice of an angel and she now joins them in the chorus of angels in heaven,” Monsignor Kelly told the congregation.

In her death notice, Amy’s family described her as ‘amazing person with a heart of gold’.

She married Damian last September, two days after her 20th birthday.

The notice stated: “A loving wife, daughter, sister, daughter-in-law and friend, and thought the world of her husband Damien, her parents, brothers and sisters and her in-laws.

“Amy was born in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and lived in Navan Co. Meath until the age of 11, and moved to Banbridge Co.Down until the age of 15 and located to Ballyconnell Co.Cavan and lived there until her death.

“Amy went to Scoil Naomh Eoin Primary School and St. Patrick’s College Secondary School, and got married on the 18th of September 2024 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church Ballyconnell.”

The notice added that Amy was a ‘very kind-hearted welcoming person to everyone she met and was always so friendly’.

“She loved singing especially the song Young Reilly The Fisherman by Deirdre Connolly, and also loved the song There Were Roses by Lisa McHugh.

“Amy had an amazing voice and everyone loved to hear her sing. She truly will be missed, everyone loved her so much, she was such a big personality and was “always the life of the party” as she would say herself.

“Dancing and listening to music were her favourite things to do, with a great love of getting out socialising with her friends who always knew she would lighten up the room, never failing to make her friends laugh, as Amy was always up for a joke.

“Life will never be the same without her as she is a massive loss to her family and friends.”

After today’s Mass, Amy was laid to rest in Carrick-On-Shannon cemetery.