HomeHeadlineYoung woman killed in Co Fermanagh crash named
Amy Stokes died in the crash last night.

Young woman killed in Co Fermanagh crash named

Posted: 4:32 pm December 24, 2024

Police have named the young woman who died in a road traffic collision in Co Fermanagh last night.

Twenty-year old Amy Stokes, from Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, died following the single-vehicle collision on the Ballyconnell Road near Derrylin.

The crash happened around 10.45pm.

Collision Investigation Unit detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the tragic collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

Please call on 101, quoting reference 1642 of 23/12/24.

A PSNI spokesperson said Amy’s family have asked them to pass on that they are devastated by her loss, and that she will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

