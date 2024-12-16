+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineYoung girl among five people injured in Fermanagh crash

Young girl among five people injured in Fermanagh crash

Posted: 1:43 pm December 16, 2024

Five people, including a young girl, were treated in hospital after a three-car crash in Derrylin yesterday.

Police are appealing for information about the collision.

Inspector Laird said: “A report was received at approximately 4.50pm of a collision involving a grey Toyota RAV4, red Citroen Berlingo and a grey Toyota Corolla in the Belturbet Road area.

Advertisement

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and five people were taken to hospital for their injuries.

“A woman aged in her 50s, a man and a woman each aged in their 30s, and a young girl sustained serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“A man aged in his 40s, also sustained injuries, which required hospital treatment.

“The road had been closed for a time to allow for enquiries to be conducted. However, it has since fully re-opened to traffic.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or other footage of the collision can contact police on 101, quoting 1131 15/12/24.”

Related posts:

Fermanagh road crash victim named locally BREAKING: Fermanagh road closed after collision Fermanagh road closed following three-vehicle collision

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:43 pm December 16, 2024
Top
Advertisement