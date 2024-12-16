Young girl among five people injured in Fermanagh crash

Five people, including a young girl, were treated in hospital after a three-car crash in Derrylin yesterday.

Police are appealing for information about the collision.

Inspector Laird said: “A report was received at approximately 4.50pm of a collision involving a grey Toyota RAV4, red Citroen Berlingo and a grey Toyota Corolla in the Belturbet Road area.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and five people were taken to hospital for their injuries.

“A woman aged in her 50s, a man and a woman each aged in their 30s, and a young girl sustained serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“A man aged in his 40s, also sustained injuries, which required hospital treatment.

“The road had been closed for a time to allow for enquiries to be conducted. However, it has since fully re-opened to traffic.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or other footage of the collision can contact police on 101, quoting 1131 15/12/24.”