What's your favourite walk in Co Fermanagh?
Ballintempo Forest is one of the walks in the vote.

What’s your favourite walk in Co Fermanagh?

Posted: 11:54 am December 10, 2024

The hunt is on for the best walk in Co Fermanagh.

Fermanagh & Omagh District Council has launched a survey in a bid to find out the favourite walk in the local council region.

A total of 46 locations have been put forward for people to vote on.

The vote closes on Friday, December 13.

Posted: 11:54 am December 10, 2024
