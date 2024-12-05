+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Weather warning today as very strong winds predicted

Weather warning today as very strong winds predicted

Posted: 7:00 am December 5, 2024

THE Met Office has issued a weather warning for today.

Forecasters are predicting strong winds from around 3pm to 6am tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Westerly or northwesterly winds will increase across Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland, north Wales, northern England, the north Midlands and East Anglia during Thursday afternoon and evening.

“Inland gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, with perhaps 60-70 mph along exposed coasts, especially through the North Channel and Irish Sea, causing some travel disruption.

“Strong gusts will also be associated with heavy showers that move through at times.”

 

