Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Hugh Murphy, Woodbrook Heights, Ballisodare, Sligo, F91N8X6 / Garrison, Fermanagh. Hugh, Woodbrook Heights, Ballisodare and late of Garrison Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his daughters Priscilla & Lisa, sons Philip & Michael, son-in-law Kieran, grandchildren Amber, Aaron, Noah, Amira, Leah & Cillian, brother Terrance, sister Bridget, nephews & nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Remains reposing at his home (F91N8X6) Woodbrook Heights, Ballisodare on Sunday afternoon from 2 o’clock until 7 o’clock, funeral will arrive to Saint Brigid’s Church, Corhownagh, Ballisodare on Monday morning for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass followed by burial in Saint Brigid’s Cemetery, Abbeytown, Ballisodare. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice C/o Gerard Clarke & Sons Funeral Directors, Ballisodare, Co. Sligo.

The death has occurred of Gabie Jones, 36 Camphill Park, Newtownbutler, Fermanagh. Peacefully in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his wife Teenie, sons Paul (Claire), Francis (Melissa), Gaby Jnr (Dympna) and Michael. Pre-deceased by his parents, his daughter Catherine and brother Michael. Reposing at his home from 10.00am to 8.00pm Saturday and Sunday. Leaving the family home on Monday afternoon at 1.15pm to arrive at the Church of The Immaculate Conception for 2.00pm funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May Gabie’s gentle soul rest in peace. Gabie will be sadly missed by his wife Teenie, sons Paul (Claire), Francis (Melissa), Gaby Jnr (Dympna) and Michael, sisters Anne, Bernie, Mary and Agnes, grandchildren Lara, Kate, Ellie, Michael, Rian, Zara, Lyla and Rosie. Gabie’s funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie care of Paul Mohan Funeral Director. House private to family and close friends on Monday please.

The death has occurred of James Bernard Brown, Wattlebridge Road, Newtownbutler, Fermanagh / Killaloe, Clare. James Bernard Brown, 134 Wattlebridge Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Thursday 19th December, 2024, suddenly in hospital. Beloved husband of Peggy (Née Barton). Loving father to Veronica, Tyrone (Maggie), Kevin (Sharon) and James. Predeceased by his daughters Noeleen and Marina Brown-Harding (R.I.P.). Brother of John (R.I.P.), Teresa (R.I.P.), Susan (Gent), Patricia Byrne (John) and Agnes Bannon, and brother-in-law of Jane McNally (Cong). Bernard will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB, Saturday and Sunday afternoon from 3pm until 5pm with Removal from Funeral home on Monday morning at 10-30 am to arrive at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family home strictly private please by request. Bernard will be sadly missed by his daughter, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and the entire family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92 0LA or any family member. Bernard’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler. St Padre Pio pray for him.

Advertisement

The death has occurred of Ellen Clavin (née McCusker), Tubrid, Oldcastle, Meath / Enniskillen, Fermanagh. The death has occurred on Thursday, December 19th of Ellen Clavin (née McCusker), Tubrid, Oldcastle, Co. Meath and formerly of Foxwood, Ballylucas Road, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh; peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the matron and staff of Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Bernard (Benny), parents James and Agnes McCusker, sisters Sr Gemma, Fanchea and Aggie, and her recently departed brother Joe. Sadly missed by her sons Eamon, Patrick and Declan, daughters-in-law Teresa and Marie, grandchildren Lisa, Eamon, Sinead and Padraig, brother-in-law Edward Clavin, sister-in-law Mary McCusker, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Ellen Rest In Peace. Reposing at Gibney’s Funeral Home, Oldcastle (A82 D376) on Saturday, December 21st from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, December 22nd at 1pm in the Church of Sts Brigid and Fiach, Ballinacree, Oldcastle. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath. House private at all times and family flowers only, please; donations in lieu to a charity of your choice.

Tiernan, Ex TQMS 5th Royal Inniskilling Dragoon Guards, 18th December 2024, suddenly at his home, Newgate Road, Florencecourt. Ronald James, a much loved husband of the late Patricia, and a very dear brother of Jocelyn, and a dear uncle of Malcolm. Family home strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Ronald will take place on Saturday at 11.00am in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, followed by a private cremation. Ronald will always be lovingly remembered by his family and good friends. “Fare Thee Well”.