Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Tisdall– December 14th 2024. Peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital. Francis George, Dowler (Frank), Farrannaconaghy, Lisnaskea, Co.Fermanagh dearly beloved husband of the late Rosemary Mildred and dear father of Eileen (Phil Thompson) and Martin (Rachel) and loving grandfather of Finn and Nancy. House private please. Funeral service in Sallaghy Parish Church, Lisnaskea on Tuesday at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie.

Cheques payable please to Marie Curie and send to Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea BT92 0LE. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family.

Byers, 13th December 2024, suddenly, at his home, Furnish, Clabby Road, Fivemiletown. David Nelson, a very dear brother of Florence, Brian, Marina, Victor, Ethel, Philip and the late William, Jack, Eveline, Oliver, Christine and Samuel. Family homes strictly private please.

A service of thanksgiving for the life of David will take place in St Margaret’s Parish Church Clabby on Wednesday at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. For anyone wishing to meet the family and pay their respects, the late David will be arriving to the above church at 7.00pm on Tuesday evening. Donations in memory of David are to the Clabby Parish Church Repair Fund. Please make all cheques payable to “Clabby Parish Church Repair Fund” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen BT74 6ND. David will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by his family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

McCabe, 13th December 2024, peacefully, at his home. John William Andrew, late of 21 Ballagh Road, Lisnaskea. A devoted husband of Betty and a cherished father of Amy, Leah and Jill. Also a dear brother of Marshall and Robert, and a very special grandfather of Luke, Skye, Myles, Lily-Roe and Aryia. A service of thanksgiving for the life of John will take place on Tuesday at 2.00pm in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Lisnaskea, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call to the family home on Sunday and Monday from 5.00pm until 7.00pm. Donations in memory of John are to Chest, Heart & Stroke NI. Please make all cheques payable to ‘CHSNI’ and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. John will be lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by his loving wife Betty and family and all the family circle. “Peace Perfect Peace.”