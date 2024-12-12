+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family Notices Header

Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Posted: 7:00 am December 12, 2024

The death has occurred of Oliver (Ollie) Courtney, Tullynincrin Road, Irvinestown, Fermanagh, BT78 3UF. Oliver (Ollie) Courtney, Tullynincrin, Tummery, Dromore, Co. Tyrone. BT78 3UF. Died Monday 9th December 2024, suddenly. Husband of Gail and father of Keara. Brother of Éamonn (Geraldine) and May Lewis (Jon), predeceased by his brothers Tom and Patrick (R.I.P). Ollie will repose at his late residence tomorrow, Thursday, from 3pm until 8pm and again on Friday from 2pm until 5pm with removal to Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10 o’clock followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lisnaskea, arriving at approximately 12.15pm. Ollie will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends. Ollie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/devenish

St. Padre Pio Pray for him.

