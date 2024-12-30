Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Hughie Baird R.I.P, Died 27th December 2024, (34 Townhill Park, Irvinestown BT94 1GH) Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen Co. Fermanagh. Dearly loved husband of Jean, much loved father of Francis (Naty), Mark (Mandy), Paula (Alan) and Shane. Loving grandad of Harley, Cody, Jude and Daniel. Family home private please. Predeceased by his Parents the late Francis and Kitty Baird R.I.P. Cherished brother of Cassie, Francis, Caroline, Noel, Dinny, Jimmy, Paul, Declan, Aidan and the late Dette, Carmel, Peggy and Gerald R.I.P. Hughie will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Sunday 29th December from 2pm to 9pm. Funeral home private at all other times and on the morning of the funeral. Hughie will be leaving the funeral home on Monday 30th at 10.20am travelling via Hudson Heights / Reihill Park arriving at the Sacred Heart Church Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Devenish Parish). Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie, Donation box available in the funeral home and please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. St Pio Pray For His Gentle Soul.

The death has occurred of Imelda Maguire-Karayel, peacefully at Sue Ryder, Duchess of Kent Hospice, Reading. England, December 25th 2024. Late of 4 Garth Road, Mortimer’s Commons. Reading and 4 Glenwood Gardens, Enniskillen BT 74 7NA. Formerly Derrylin. Co Fermanagh. Devoted wife to loving husband Kayhan, Loving sister of Martin. Darling niece of Vera Mc Bride. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Winnie Maguire Derrylin. Imelda will repose at 4 Glenwood Gardens, Enniskillen BT 74 7NA on Monday December 30th from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday Morning December 31st 2024 at 9.30am to St Michael’s Church, Darling Street Enniskillen for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in Cross Cemetery Enniskillen. May Imelda’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Elizabeth McGarrity (nee Ormsby) R.I.P, 35 Townhill Park, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh BT93 1GH. Died 28th December 2024 aged 94 years. Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Sean R.I.P, much loved mother of Eamon, Angela, Stephen, Jennifer, Maurice, Martina, Ursula, Cathal, Leo and the late baby Fiona R.I.P. Cherished granny to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving sister of the late Mary Ellen, Johnny, Michael and the late Kathleen R.I.P. Elizabeth will be reposing at her late residence on Monday 30th December and Tuesday 31st. Family home private please at all other times. Elizabeth will leave her home on Wednesday morning at 10.20am travelling via Main Street, Irvinestown arriving at the Sacred Heart Church for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Devenish Parish). Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia NI, please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. (Donation box available in the family home). Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle. Our Lady Pray For Her Gentle Soul.

Frank McManus, 16 Coragh Road, Drumbinnis, Kinawley, Enniskillen, Co, Fermanagh died peacefully 28/12/2024 R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence Sunday 29/12/24 from 5 pm to 9 pm and Monday from 2 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Tuesday 31/12/24 to arrive in St Nailes Church Kinawley for 11 am Funeral Mass, interment afterwards in new cemetery. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen R.I.P. Deeply regretted by his son Paul, Brothers, Andrew and Michael, Nephews, Nieces, Sisters-in-law, Cousins, Family circle and Friends. Funeral Mass can by viewed on St Nailes Kinawley web cam church camera live Kinawley.

TELFORD, December 28, 2024 at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Mervyn John. Beloved Husband of Kathleen, 150 Lettermoney Road, Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh and dear father of the late Ruth. Funeral service in Magheracross Parish Church, Ballinamallard on Monday at 1.30pm followed by interment in Sydare Cemetery. House strictly private. Family will meet friends at Ballycassidy House funeral home on Sunday between 2.00pm – 4.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Magheracross Church or Ward 2, SWAH c/o FG McFarland & Sons, Funeral Directors, 49 Letterboy Rd, Kesh, BT93 0DF. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife and family circle.

The death has occurred of Ronan O’Hare. Peacefully 26th December 2024, late of 44, Dairies Little, Monea BT93 7BJ. Much loved husband of Julie and dearly loved father of Sophie, devoted grand dad to Theo and Abel. Dear brother of Nuala, Siobhan (Gavin) and Eoin (Lisa). Predeceased by his parents Sean and Sheila. Everyone is welcome to meet the family in Ballycassidy Funeral Home, 101, Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES on Monday 30th December from 5 – 7pm. Family Homes Private Please. Removal on Tuesday 31st December 2024 at 11.30am to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Fermanagh Friends of Marie Curie c/o Enda Love, Funeral Director or any family member. Deeply regretted and forever missed by his loving family, extended family, friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Francie McGeary, Gortacharn Nursing Home, Lisnaskea, and formerly Doohorn, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Thursday 26 December 2024, suddenly in Gortacharn Nursing Home. Francie was pre-deceased by his sister Minnie and his brothers Eddie, Pat, James, Tom and Paul (R.I.P). Francie will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA on Saturday and Sunday from 4pm until 8pm each evening with removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Francie will be sadly missed by his niece Barbara and nephew Martin, neighbours and many friends. Francie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/Maguiresbridge. Our lady of Lourdes Pray for him.