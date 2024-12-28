Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Ronan O’Hare. Peacefully 26th December 2024, late of 44, Dairies Little, Monea BT93 7BJ. Much loved husband of Julie and dearly loved father of Sophie, devoted grand dad to Theo and Abel. Dear brother of Nuala, Siobhan (Gavin) and Eoin (Lisa). Predeceased by his parents Sean and Sheila. Everyone is welcome to meet the family in Ballycassidy Funeral Home, 101, Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES on Monday 30th December from 5 – 7pm. Family Homes Private Please. Removal on Tuesday 31st December 2024 at 11.30am to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Fermanagh Friends of Marie Curie c/o Enda Love, Funeral Director or any family member. Deeply regretted and forever missed by his loving family, extended family, friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Francie McGeary, Gortacharn Nursing Home, Lisnaskea, and formerly Doohorn, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Thursday 26 December 2024, suddenly in Gortacharn Nursing Home. Francie was pre-deceased by his sister Minnie and his brothers Eddie, Pat, James, Tom and Paul (R.I.P). Francie will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA on Saturday and Sunday from 4pm until 8pm each evening with removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Francie will be sadly missed by his niece Barbara and nephew Martin, neighbours and many friends. Francie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/Maguiresbridge. Our lady of Lourdes Pray for him.

Bernadette (Bet) McAloon nee Miller, 16 Silverhill Manor, Enniskillen BT74 5JE. Peacefully 26th December 2024 surrounded by her loving family and in tender loving care of the staff at the Graan Abbey Nursing Home. Much loved wife of Tom and dearly loved mother of Elish (Kieran), Andrew (Aisling), James (Martina), Katherine (Martin) & the late Fiona. Proud and loving grandmother of Cormac, Fianna, Fiachra, Dearbhla, Joe, Maeve, Niamh, Paidi, Niall, Siofra, Brenna, Cassie, Orlaith & Evie. Dear sister of Gabriel, Angela, Emmet & the late Peggy and Aidan. Bet will repose at her late residence on Friday 27th from 2.00 p.m until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 a.m to St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen BT74 7EW for Mass at 11.00 a.m followed by interment in St Joseph’s Cemetery Mullaghdun. Deeply regretted and forever loved by all her loving family, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Family flowers only please donations if so desired to St Vincent de Paul. Family time on Saturday morning please. “O Mary conceived without sin pray for us who have recourse to thee.” “St Pio Pray for us.”

Johnston (née West), 24th December 2024, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Veronica Mary “Vera”, late of 50 Knockmore Road, Derrygonnelly. A cherished wife of Dennis, and a much loved sister of David and the late Nial. Also a much loved daughter of the late Evelyn and the late John. Family home strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet the family and pay their respects at the Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND, on Friday from 12.00 noon until 2.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Vera will take place on Saturday in St John’s Parish Church, Florencecourt, at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Everyone is asked to wear bright colours please Donations in memory of Vera are to St John’s Parish Church. Please make all cheques payable to “St John’s Parish Church” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Rd, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Vera will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her loving husband, Dennis, her faithful companion, Brooklyn and family circle. “Until we meet again.”

GAMBLE – 26th December 2024 (peacefully) at his home 4 Drummeer Road Faughard Lisbellaw. Mervyn beloved husband of Patricia, dearly loved father of Donella (Peter) Stevie, Wendy, Les (Sam) and Ricky (Louise) devoted grandfather of Lindsey, Naomi, Jemma, Jodie, Hannah, Ryan, Dylan, Jessica, Jaxon, Levi, and much-loved brother of Jim and the late Desmond. House private please. Funeral from his home on Sunday 29th December leaving at 1.00pm for a Service of Thanksgiving in Lisbellaw Methodist Church at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Tattygare Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online wtmorrison.com. Mervyn will be lovingly remembered by his family and family circle. “Till we meet again”

The death has occurred of Frank McKenna, 1 Derryclooney Road, Augher, Co Tyrone and formerly Main Street, Roslea, Co Fermanagh, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff and nurses Ward 8, South West Acute Hospital. May Frank’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace Predeceased by his parents Owen and Rita and sister Josephine Rasdale. Sadly missed by Margaret, daughter Mairead (Mark), sons Brendan (Maura) and Paul (Karen), his grandchildren Thomas, Emily, Felicity, Nicolas, Vivian, Joseph, Senan, Ada and Olivia. A dear brother of Pat, Gerard, Gabrielle, Margaret, Una, Philomena, Dympna and Bernadette. Frank will be reposing at Muldoon & McKenna Funeral Home, Clogher Court Yard, Main Street, Clogher on Friday (27th) from 2pm until 8pm and again on Saturday (28th) from 12 noon until removal at 1.40pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Clogher for funeral mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Armagh & Dungannon Respiratory Care by donation box in Funeral Home or to Aidan Connolly Funeral Director. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please use Condolence Section below. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by Margaret, sons, daughter, daughters-in-laws, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and large circle of family and friends.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Audrey (Kathy) CLIFFORD (née Lavery) 19th December 2024 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen. Kathleen Audrey (Kathy) late of Killywillan Road Bellanaleck Enniskillen. Beloved wife of John, devoted mother of Andrew (Emily), a much-loved grandmother of Daniel and Orla. House Strictly Private Please. The funeral Ceremony for the life of Kathy will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Saturday 28th December 2024 at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to MNDA Motor Neurone Disease Association. Cheques should be made payable to MNDA and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. Lovingly remembered by her family.