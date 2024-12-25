Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Frank McKenna, 1 Derryclooney Road, Augher, Co Tyrone and formerly Main Street, Roslea, Co Fermanagh, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff and nurses Ward 8, South West Acute Hospital. May Frank’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace Predeceased by his parents Owen and Rita and sister Josephine Rasdale. Sadly missed by Margaret, daughter Mairead (Mark), sons Brendan (Maura) and Paul (Karen), his grandchildren Thomas, Emily, Felicity, Nicolas, Vivian, Joseph, Senan, Ada and Olivia. A dear brother of Pat, Gerard, Gabrielle, Margaret, Una, Philomena, Dympna and Bernadette. Frank will be reposing at Muldoon & McKenna Funeral Home, Clogher Court Yard, Main Street, Clogher on Friday (27th) from 2pm until 8pm and again on Saturday (28th) from 12 noon until removal at 1.40pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Clogher for funeral mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Armagh & Dungannon Respiratory Care by donation box in Funeral Home or to Aidan Connolly Funeral Director. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please use Condolence Section below. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by Margaret, sons, daughter, daughters-in-laws, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and large circle of family and friends.

The death has occurred of Alistair HATTON, 22nd December 2024, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Alistair, late of Loane Drive, Chanterhill. A much loved husband of the late Angela, and a devoted father of Samantha, Wayne (Natalie) and Lesley (John). Also a dear brother of Pauline, and a very special grandfather of Jessica and Charles. Family homes private please. As everyone knows, Alistair put everyone before himself, so for this reason, Alistair requested a private cremation. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet with the family on Friday the 27th December from 5.00pm until 7.00pm at the funeral home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Alistair, you were such an inspiration to us all. You will be forever loved and always lovingly remembered by all your loving family.

FLEMING –21st December 2024 (Suddenly) at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen. Simon-Peter late of 7 Killyreagh Road, Tamlaght Enniskillen, devoted son of Ivy and the late Joe, a much-loved brother of Paul (Kim), Mark (Georgina), Colin (Zoe) the late Sharon and Sonia, dearly loved uncle of Tristan, Aaron, Nathan, Amber, Andre, Courtney, Nicole, Jessica, Sophia, Joey Noah, Britney, Edith, Finley and great-uncle of Eabha and Elizabeth. Friends and neighbours welcome to call at the family home on Monday from 4.00pm- 9.00pm. House private please at all other times. Funeral from his home on Thursday 26th December leaving at 10.30am for Funeral Service in Derryvullan South Parish Church, Tamlaght at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killadeas Day Centre. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. Simon-Peter will be lovingly remembered by his family, and all his friends. “At Rest”

Advertisement

The death has occurred of Kathleen Audrey (Kathy) CLIFFORD (née Lavery) 19th December 2024 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen. Kathleen Audrey (Kathy) late of Killywillan Road Bellanaleck Enniskillen. Beloved wife of John, devoted mother of Andrew (Emily), a much-loved grandmother of Daniel and Orla. House Strictly Private Please. The funeral Ceremony for the life of Kathy will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Saturday 28th December 2024 at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to MNDA Motor Neurone Disease Association. Cheques should be made payable to MNDA and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. Lovingly remembered by her family.