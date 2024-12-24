Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Alistair HATTON, 22nd December 2024, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Alistair, late of Loane Drive, Chanterhill. A much loved husband of the late Angela, and a devoted father of Samantha, Wayne (Natalie) and Lesley (John). Also a dear brother of Pauline, and a very special grandfather of Jessica and Charles. Family homes private please. As everyone knows, Alistair put everyone before himself, so for this reason, Alistair requested a private cremation. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet with the family on Friday the 27th December from 5.00pm until 7.00pm at the funeral home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Alistair, you were such an inspiration to us all. You will be forever loved and always lovingly remembered by all your loving family.

The death has occurred of Gerry McNALLY, 6 Meadow Brook, Tempo, Co Fermanagh BT94 3LY. Peacefully 21st December 2024. Dear husband of the late Peggy and dearly loved father of Breege McKenna (Declan). Loved and cherished grandfather to Aoife, Cillian & Nessa. Brother of the late Tommy, Johnny, Vera Moynihan & Kathleen. Brother in law to the late Winnie Hamill. Gerry will repose at his late residence on Sunday 22nd from 6.00 p.m until 9.00 p.m and on Monday 23rd all day until 9.00 p.m. Removal on Tuesday 24th at 11.00 a.m to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Tempo for Mass at 11.30 a.m followed by interment in Edenmore Cemetery, Tempo. Deeply regretted and forever loved by his daughter, son in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Gerry, “What a friend you have in Jesus.” John 15:15.

FLEMING –21st December 2024 (Suddenly) at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen. Simon-Peter late of 7 Killyreagh Road, Tamlaght Enniskillen, devoted son of Ivy and the late Joe, a much-loved brother of Paul (Kim), Mark (Georgina), Colin (Zoe) the late Sharon and Sonia, dearly loved uncle of Tristan, Aaron, Nathan, Amber, Andre, Courtney, Nicole, Jessica, Sophia, Joey Noah, Britney, Edith, Finley and great-uncle of Eabha and Elizabeth. Friends and neighbours welcome to call at the family home on Monday from 4.00pm- 9.00pm. House private please at all other times. Funeral from his home on Thursday 26th December leaving at 10.30am for Funeral Service in Derryvullan South Parish Church, Tamlaght at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killadeas Day Centre. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. Simon-Peter will be lovingly remembered by his family, and all his friends. “At Rest”

The death has occurred of John James (Jack) WATSON 21st December 2024 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of Coleshill Park, Enniskillen. John James (Jack), devoted husband of Ethel dearly loved father of Mae (Neville) Carol (Leslie) Ruth (Robert) and the late Jonathan, a loving grandfather of Andrea, Wayne, Felicity, Michael, Sophie, Lauren, Timothy and great grandfather of Thomas, Brodie and Freddie. Family homes strictly private please. Funeral service in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen on Tuesday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Colaghty Parish Churchyard Lack (3.00pm approx.). There will be an opportunity to meet with the family from 11.00am prior to the service in St. Macartin’s Cathedral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Crosslinks and St Macartin’s Cathedral Enniskillen, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online wtmorrison.com. Jack will be lovingly remembered by his family and family circle. “At Rest”

The death has occurred of Kathleen Audrey (Kathy) CLIFFORD (née Lavery) 19th December 2024 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen. Kathleen Audrey (Kathy) late of Killywillan Road Bellanaleck Enniskillen. Beloved wife of John, devoted mother of Andrew (Emily), a much-loved grandmother of Daniel and Orla. House Strictly Private Please. The funeral Ceremony for the life of Kathy will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Saturday 28th December 2024 at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to MNDA Motor Neurone Disease Association. Cheques should be made payable to MNDA and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. Lovingly remembered by her family.