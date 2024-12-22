Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Rose Kelly (née Maguire), Coon, Kilkenny/Killesher, Fermanagh. Rose passed away peacefully on the 20th of December 2024, in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her family, husband Murty, sons Joe, Sean and Kieran, daughters-in-law Colette, Ailis and Eilish, grandchildren Adam, Emma, Grainne, Oisin, Ben and Lily, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. MAY ROSE REST IN PEACE Reposing at Coady’s Funeral Home (R95 AK38), Castlecomer on Sunday (22nd December) from 4pm, concluding with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7pm. Removal from the funeral home to St Brigid’s Church (R93 VK44), Coon on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12pm. Rose will be laid to rest thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. Rose’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Cherry Ward, University Hospital Waterford and the doctors, nurses and staff at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny for the excellent care given to her. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Cancer Research Society. House private please, at all times during the funeral period.

The death has occurred of Mary Alexandra BELL, 19th December 2024, peacefully surrounded by her family, at the South West Acute Hospital. Mary Alexandra, late of 3 Coleshill Crescent, Enniskillen. Daughter of the late Sarah Jane Bell (Armstrong) and William James Bell (Jimmy). A much loved mother of Rex (Lindsay), a very special grandmother of Alex, Joshua and Harry, (Linda), and a dear sister of Bill (Iris), Joan, Henry (Pheona), and the late John, Laura, Sammy and Margaret. Family homes strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet with the family and pay their respects at the Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND, tomorrow (Saturday) from 4.00pm until 6.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Mary will take place on Sunday at 2.30pm in Kilskeery Parish Church, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in memory of Mary are to the Drumcoo Centre. Please make Cheques payable to “Drumcoo Centre” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Mary will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her loving son, Rex and family and all the family circle. “Till we meet again.”

Kathleen Audrey (Kathy) CLIFFORD (née Lavery), 19th December 2024 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen. Kathleen Audrey (Kathy) late of Killywillan Road Bellanaleck Enniskillen. Beloved wife of John, devoted mother of Andrew (Emily), a much-loved grandmother of Daniel and Orla. House Strictly Private Please. The funeral Ceremony for the life of Kathy will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Saturday 28th December 2024 at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Cross Cemetery.Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to MNDA Motor Neurone Disease Association. Cheques should be made payable to MNDA and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. Lovingly remembered by her family.

The death has occurred of Hugh Murphy, Woodbrook Heights, Ballisodare, Sligo, F91N8X6 / Garrison, Fermanagh. Hugh, Woodbrook Heights, Ballisodare and late of Garrison Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his daughters Priscilla & Lisa, sons Philip & Michael, son-in-law Kieran, grandchildren Amber, Aaron, Noah, Amira, Leah & Cillian, brother Terrance, sister Bridget, nephews & nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Remains reposing at his home (F91N8X6) Woodbrook Heights, Ballisodare on Sunday afternoon from 2 o’clock until 7 o’clock, funeral will arrive to Saint Brigid’s Church, Corhownagh, Ballisodare on Monday morning for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass followed by burial in Saint Brigid’s Cemetery, Abbeytown, Ballisodare. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice C/o Gerard Clarke & Sons Funeral Directors, Ballisodare, Co. Sligo.

The death has occurred of Gabie Jones, 36 Camphill Park, Newtownbutler, Fermanagh. Peacefully in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his wife Teenie, sons Paul (Claire), Francis (Melissa), Gaby Jnr (Dympna) and Michael. Pre-deceased by his parents, his daughter Catherine and brother Michael. Reposing at his home from 10.00am to 8.00pm Saturday and Sunday. Leaving the family home on Monday afternoon at 1.15pm to arrive at the Church of The Immaculate Conception for 2.00pm funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May Gabie’s gentle soul rest in peace. Gabie will be sadly missed by his wife Teenie, sons Paul (Claire), Francis (Melissa), Gaby Jnr (Dympna) and Michael, sisters Anne, Bernie, Mary and Agnes, grandchildren Lara, Kate, Ellie, Michael, Rian, Zara, Lyla and Rosie. Gabie’s funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie care of Paul Mohan Funeral Director. House private to family and close friends on Monday please.

The death has occurred of James Bernard Brown, Wattlebridge Road, Newtownbutler, Fermanagh / Killaloe, Clare. James Bernard Brown, 134 Wattlebridge Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Thursday 19th December, 2024, suddenly in hospital. Beloved husband of Peggy (Née Barton). Loving father to Veronica, Tyrone (Maggie), Kevin (Sharon) and James. Predeceased by his daughters Noeleen and Marina Brown-Harding (R.I.P.). Brother of John (R.I.P.), Teresa (R.I.P.), Susan (Gent), Patricia Byrne (John) and Agnes Bannon, and brother-in-law of Jane McNally (Cong). Bernard will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB, Saturday and Sunday afternoon from 3pm until 5pm with Removal from Funeral home on Monday morning at 10-30 am to arrive at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family home strictly private please by request. Bernard will be sadly missed by his daughter, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and the entire family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92 0LA or any family member. Bernard’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler. St Padre Pio pray for him.

The death has occurred of Ellen Clavin (née McCusker), Tubrid, Oldcastle, Meath / Enniskillen, Fermanagh. The death has occurred on Thursday, December 19th of Ellen Clavin (née McCusker), Tubrid, Oldcastle, Co. Meath and formerly of Foxwood, Ballylucas Road, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh; peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the matron and staff of Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Bernard (Benny), parents James and Agnes McCusker, sisters Sr Gemma, Fanchea and Aggie, and her recently departed brother Joe. Sadly missed by her sons Eamon, Patrick and Declan, daughters-in-law Teresa and Marie, grandchildren Lisa, Eamon, Sinead and Padraig, brother-in-law Edward Clavin, sister-in-law Mary McCusker, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Ellen Rest In Peace. Reposing at Gibney’s Funeral Home, Oldcastle (A82 D376) on Saturday, December 21st from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, December 22nd at 1pm in the Church of Sts Brigid and Fiach, Ballinacree, Oldcastle. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath. House private at all times and family flowers only, please; donations in lieu to a charity of your choice.