South West College celebrates ‘Class of 2024’

SOUTH West College (SWC) has celebrated the remarkable achievements of its Higher Education students, including those from Fermanagh, during a graduation ceremony in Omagh.

Family, friends, and staff gathered recently to honour the dedication and accomplishments of the ‘Class of 2024’.

With over 600 attendees, the event featured an inspiring address from guest speaker Claire Boles, a member of Ireland’s Rugby Sevens team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, who captivated the audience with her incredible journey in biopharmaceutical engineering and her outstanding sporting achievements.

College principal and chief executive Celine McCartan said, “Graduation day is always a memorable occasion and an important milestone for our students. It is an opportunity to reflect upon their individual achievements, the knowledge gained, friendships made, and experiences shared.”

More than 30 special ‘Student of the Year’ awards were presented by Dr Nicholas O’Shiel to students who demonstrated exceptional success in their fields.

South West College is now accepting applications for full and part-time courses starting in September 2025. Prospective students are invited to attend SWC Open Day events starting in January 2025 or visit www.swc.ac.uk to explore higher education opportunities.

