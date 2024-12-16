Police launch appeal after Enniskillen hit and run

POLICE in Fermanagh has launched an appeal for information following a hit and run this evening.
”Police are appealing for witnesses/dash cam footage of a hit and run road traffic collision that occurred on Monday 16th December 2024 at approximately 1905hrs on the Dublin Road, Enniskillen outside the old McDonald’s building, involving a Black Audi A4 and a black Van,” a statement said.
“Any information please contact Police on 101 quoting reference CC1652 16.12.2024.”
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 9:50 pm December 16, 2024