+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePolice launch appeal after Enniskillen hit and run

Police launch appeal after Enniskillen hit and run

Posted: 9:50 pm December 16, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

POLICE in Fermanagh has launched an appeal for information following a hit and run this evening.

”Police are appealing for witnesses/dash cam footage of a hit and run road traffic collision that occurred on Monday 16th December 2024 at approximately 1905hrs on the Dublin Road, Enniskillen outside the old McDonald’s building, involving a Black Audi A4 and a black Van,” a statement said.

“Any information please contact Police on 101 quoting reference CC1652 16.12.2024.”

Related posts:

BREAKING: Pupils evacuated from Fermanagh school Fermanagh public warned over convincing scam Fermanagh priest condemns domestic violence increase

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:50 pm December 16, 2024
Top
Advertisement