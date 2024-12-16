Police launch appeal after Enniskillen hit and run

POLICE in Fermanagh has launched an appeal for information following a hit and run this evening.

”Police are appealing for witnesses/dash cam footage of a hit and run road traffic collision that occurred on Monday 16th December 2024 at approximately 1905hrs on the Dublin Road, Enniskillen outside the old McDonald’s building, involving a Black Audi A4 and a black Van,” a statement said.

“Any information please contact Police on 101 quoting reference CC1652 16.12.2024.”