Light shone in Enniskillen on campaign to protect women

Enniskillen Castle is among the venues being lit up.

A landmark building in Co Fermanagh has been lit up in support of a campaign highlighting violence against women.

Enniskillen Castle is one of a number of buildings in the Fermanagh & Omagh District Council area lit up purple to support the campaign of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Other buildings being illuminated in the local council area include Enniskillen Castle and the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh.

Advertisement

A vigil was held in Omagh today in memory of the large number of women killed in Northern Ireland in recent years.

Since 2020, 24 women have been violently killed in Northern Ireland.

Many of them were killed in their own homes.

The Omagh vigil was held at the Oasis Plaza in the town centre.