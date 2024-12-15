Fermanagh Road closed following three-vehicle collision

A Fermanagh road has been closed following a three-vehicle collision.

Police are at the scene on The Belturbet Road, Derrylin.

Diversions are in place and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are currently at the scene of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on Belturbet Road, Derrylin. Local diversions are in place. Please avoid the area if possible.”