Fermanagh Road closed following three-vehicle collision

A Fermanagh road has been closed following a three-vehicle collision.
Police are at the scene on The Belturbet Road, Derrylin.
Diversions are in place and the public is being asked to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are currently at the scene of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on Belturbet Road, Derrylin. Local diversions are in place. Please avoid the area if possible.”
Posted: 7:02 pm December 15, 2024