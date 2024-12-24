Fermanagh road closed after serious crash last night

A Co Fermanagh road has been closed following a serious two-vehicle collision.
The crash happened last night on the Ballyconnell Road in Derrylin.
A PSNI said the road has been closed to motorists.
Advertisement
“Local diversions are in place,” added the spokesperson.
There are as yet no other details about the crash but there are expected to be updates later today.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 7:43 am December 24, 2024