Fermanagh road closed after serious crash last night

Fermanagh road closed after serious crash last night

Posted: 7:43 am December 24, 2024

A Co Fermanagh road has been closed following a serious two-vehicle collision.

The crash happened last night on the Ballyconnell Road in Derrylin.

A PSNI said the road has been closed to motorists.

“Local diversions are in place,” added the spokesperson.

There are as yet no other details about the crash but there are expected to be updates later today.

