+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineCops release photo of man who didn’t turn up in court
Police want to speak to Marcus Elliffe.

Cops release photo of man who didn’t turn up in court

Posted: 9:28 am December 13, 2024

Police in Fermanagh have released a photograph of a man who failed to turn up in court.

The PSNI are trying to find Marcus Elliffe.

Two bench warrants were issued for him in June 2024 when he failed to appear at court.

Advertisement

He is also wanted in relation to breach of High Court bail.

Police have released his photograph as part of Operation Relentless will see targeted efforts by the PSNI to locate outstanding individuals who are wanted on bench warrants or wanted for arrest or interview.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately.

“Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. The Op Relentless reference number is RM24064728.”

Related posts:

Fermanagh dominates list of women killed Nomination nods for Fermanagh business Official opening of new cafe in Enniskillen

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:28 am December 13, 2024
Top
Advertisement