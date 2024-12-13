Cops release photo of man who didn’t turn up in court

Police want to speak to Marcus Elliffe.

Police in Fermanagh have released a photograph of a man who failed to turn up in court.

The PSNI are trying to find Marcus Elliffe.

Two bench warrants were issued for him in June 2024 when he failed to appear at court.

Advertisement

He is also wanted in relation to breach of High Court bail.

Police have released his photograph as part of Operation Relentless will see targeted efforts by the PSNI to locate outstanding individuals who are wanted on bench warrants or wanted for arrest or interview.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately.

“Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. The Op Relentless reference number is RM24064728.”