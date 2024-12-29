+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Car set on fire during attack in Enniskillen yesterday
incident

Car set on fire during attack in Enniskillen yesterday

Posted: 5:13 pm December 29, 2024

Police are investigating an incident yesterday during which a car was set on fire in Enniskillen.

It happened in the Factory Road/Floraville area of the town yesterday at approximately 7pm.

A  PSNI spokesperson said: “If anyone has any information in relation to this matter police request that they call in on 101 quoting police reference number 1246 of 28/12/24.”

No other details have been released about yesterday’s incident.

