Car set on fire during attack in Enniskillen yesterday

Police are investigating an incident yesterday during which a car was set on fire in Enniskillen.

It happened in the Factory Road/Floraville area of the town yesterday at approximately 7pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If anyone has any information in relation to this matter police request that they call in on 101 quoting police reference number 1246 of 28/12/24.”

No other details have been released about yesterday’s incident.