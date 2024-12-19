Big day of celebration as Fermanagh students graduate

Michael Kelly from Killyclogher, Matthew McMahon from Roslea, Eimhin Curran from Newtownbutler and Corey Armstrong from Tattyreagh celebrate at their graduation event.

Students have celebrated their graduation from a local college.

South West College celebrated the achievements of its higher education students during the annual graduation ceremonies held at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

Family, friends, and staff gathered to honour the dedication and accomplishments of the ‘Class of 2024’.

With over 600 attendees, the event featured an inspiring address from guest speaker Claire Boles, a member of Ireland’s Rugby Sevens team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, who captivated the audience with her inspiring journey.

She shared her remarkable accomplishments in biopharmaceutical engineering and her outstanding sporting achievements.

College principal and chief executive Celine McCartan said: “Graduation day is always a memorable occasion and an important milestone for our students.

“It is an opportunity to reflect upon their individual achievements, the knowledge gained, friendships made and experiences shared.

“It is a proud day not only for the students, but their families, friends, colleagues and the staff of South West College who have helped guide them to this point.”

More than 30 special ‘Student of the Year’ awards were presented to students who demonstrated exceptional success in their fields.