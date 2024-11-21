Young man killed near Fermanagh border

A MAN in his 20s has lost his life following a crash in Leitrim this morning.

The single-vehicle crashed happened at Derryherk, between Kinlough and Garrison, shortly before 7am. The young man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another occupant of the car, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital in Sligo, with serious injuries.

Advertisement

An Garda Siochana closed off the scene for forensic examination, and investigations are ongoing.