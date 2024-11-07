UPDATE: Man dies following Fermanagh road collision

A MAN has died following a single-vehicle collision which occurred on the Newbridge Road (Lisnaskea – Derrylin Road) in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

“Police received a report, shortly after midnight, of a single vehicle collision on the Lisnaskea Road,” a statement from Inspector Cherith Adair said.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

“Please call on 101, quoting reference 4 07/11/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/“

The road has since reopened.