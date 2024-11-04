SWAH custody escapee jailed

A FINTONA man who tricked officers into believing he was having an overdose, only to flee from the hospital, has been jailed for nearly two years.

Duane Francis Farry (35), previously of Ashfield garden in Fintona, was sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court on Monday for offences which escalated from a broken window.

On November 27, 2023, a 999 call was made from a resident in Ashfield Gardens claiming that a man had broken a window by throwing a bottle of Buckfast wine through it.

The police arrived to the area and whilst speaking to the victim, was alerted to a man matching the description being loud and disruptive nearby.

Upon speaking to the man, who was identified as Farry, police attempted to arrest him for disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

Farry then attempted to run away but was caught and restrained, however he resisted the officers, “flexing his arm” as they attempted to place handcuffs on him.

Farry then kicked one of the officers in the thigh, before trying to bite another police man, leaving a ‘trail of bloody saliva’.

Upon transport to custody, Farry claimed to be having a ‘pregabalin overdose’, so the police redirected to the South West Acute Hospital.

During the journey Farry continued his abuse towards the police and kicked the windows within the cell van.

At hospital, the defendant asked for a cigarette to calm his nerves. However upon finishing the cigarette, he jumped out of the cell van, shoving past one of the officers and ran into a wooded area, still handcuffed.

An extensive search involving multiple police units, a ‘heat-seeking’ police plane and search & rescue teams were tasked in locating the Fintona man – to no avail.

26 hours later a patrol car in Coalisland located Farry, without handcuffs, and arrested him.

Defence counsel Joe McCann said that Farry had served the equivalent of 22 months in custody since his arrest and cited his difficult background detailed in the pre-sentence report, which was not disclosed in open court. He added that the defendant’s circumstances were ‘very unfortunate’, referencing his previous sentences which Mr McCann described as “more stick than carrot.”

However Mr McCann cited that Farry’s escape from custody was “opportunistic” and “not well thought out”, adding that he was then caught a day later.

It was told to the court in terms of sentencing that a licence period, usually given to split the custodial term, would possibly leave Farry being extradited to the Republic of Ireland for separate offences.

His Honour, Judge Brian Sherrard, acknowledged Farry’s guilty plea at arraignment, and reading from the pre-sentence report, said that the 35-year-old had started to recognise the need to change his path.

However, judge Sherrard also noted Farry’s 100 previous convictions, detailing that 16 were for assaulting police and eight convictions of obstructing police.

Farry was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment, 15 for the charges before the court and a further seven from breaching a previous suspended sentence.

Whilst Farry will be released within the next few days due to time served on remand, he remains in custody pending the extradition proceedings.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007