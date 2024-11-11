Police investigate alcohol theft in Fermanagh shops

POLICE are appealing for information after a significant amount of alcohol was stolen from three different premises in Fermanagh yesterday (Sunday).

“Reports were received on Sunday afternoon, 10th November that two men entered premises in the Main Street and Moorlough Road areas of Lisnaskea and a third premises in the Bridge Street area of Newtownbutler,” Inspector Knipe said:

“On each occasion bottles of alcohol were stolen by the suspects from the shops.

“They are described as being aged in their 40s. One of whom was wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black trainers and had black hair. The second man was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and green trainers. He was bald with a beard.”

Police said they believe that the two men approached the premises in a grey-coloured vehicle.

“They entered the shop and a short time later made off in the vehicle with a number of bottles of alcohol without paying,” Inspector Knipe said.

“The same suspects may also be linked to other recent thefts in the area, and enquiries are continuing.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in any of these areas between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday and noticed anything suspicious or the men who matched these descriptions to make contact with police on 101 quoting reference 1233 10/11/24.”

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Alternatively you can provide information to us directly by submitting a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by calling 101 quoting reference number 1534 04/11/24.