+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePolice investigate alcohol theft in Fermanagh shops

Police investigate alcohol theft in Fermanagh shops

Posted: 4:56 pm November 11, 2024

POLICE are appealing for information after a significant amount of alcohol was stolen from three different premises in Fermanagh yesterday (Sunday).

“Reports were received on Sunday afternoon, 10th November that two men entered premises in the Main Street and Moorlough Road areas of Lisnaskea and a third premises in the Bridge Street area of Newtownbutler,” Inspector Knipe said: 

“On each occasion bottles of alcohol were stolen by the suspects from the shops.

Advertisement

“They are described as being aged in their 40s. One of whom was wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black trainers and had black hair. The second man was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and green trainers. He was bald with a beard.”

Police said they believe that the two men approached the premises in a grey-coloured vehicle.

“They entered the shop and a short time later made off in the vehicle with a number of bottles of alcohol without paying,” Inspector Knipe said.

“The same suspects may also be linked to other recent thefts in the area, and enquiries are continuing.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in any of these areas between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday and noticed anything suspicious or the men who matched these descriptions to make contact with police on 101 quoting reference 1233 10/11/24.”

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Alternatively you can provide information to us directly by submitting a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by calling 101 quoting reference number 1534 04/11/24.

Related posts:

BREAKING: Pupils evacuated from Fermanagh school Fermanagh public warned over convincing scam Fermanagh road crash victim named locally

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:56 pm November 11, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA