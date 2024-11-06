+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePolice blast ‘reckless’ Fermanagh drivers after arrests
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 01.16.2020: Police officers inspect alcohol abuse by vehicle drivers with blower tests at a traffic barrier. Operation Dry Law (Lei Seca) prohibites alcoholic drinking.

Police blast ‘reckless’ Fermanagh drivers after arrests

Posted: 2:14 pm November 6, 2024

LOCAL police made 11 arrests for drink-driving-related offences over the Halloween weekend.

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh PSNI said officers dealt with a number of incidents across the district in which drivers showed a complete disregard for the safety of both themselves and others.

The 11 arrests were made between the dates of Thursday, October 31 until Monday, November 4.

Advertisement

These included arrests related to road traffic collisions, domestic incidents, and reports of dangerous or careless driving.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Commander, Superintendent Robert McGowan said, “Thankfully, none of these offences resulted in anyone losing their lives as a result of a road traffic collision caused by someone’s reckless actions. It is, however, extremely disappointing to see that people are still intent on taking the incredibly dangerous risk of driving after drinking or taking drugs.

“Our officers will continue to carry out our proactive policing patrols, both day and night, to take action to keep our roads safe. If you drink and drive, you will be caught, you will be prosecuted and you will be punished.”

Superintendent McGowan added, “Driving with drink or drugs, drastically increases the chances of causing a collision. It only takes one drink. If you’re driving, don’t drink any alcohol at all. Before consuming alcohol and getting behind the wheel, ask yourself: could you live with the responsibility for the death of or serious harm caused to another person through your actions?

“Our message is clear. Never ever drink and drive. Just one drink can impair decision-making. Just one drink can cause a collision. Just one drink could kill.”

Related posts:

Drug seizures, arrests, and car chases across Fermanagh Rural crime a ‘huge priority’ for police Fermanagh police issue firework warning

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:14 pm November 6, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA