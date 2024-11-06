Police blast ‘reckless’ Fermanagh drivers after arrests

LOCAL police made 11 arrests for drink-driving-related offences over the Halloween weekend.

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh PSNI said officers dealt with a number of incidents across the district in which drivers showed a complete disregard for the safety of both themselves and others.

The 11 arrests were made between the dates of Thursday, October 31 until Monday, November 4.

These included arrests related to road traffic collisions, domestic incidents, and reports of dangerous or careless driving.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Commander, Superintendent Robert McGowan said, “Thankfully, none of these offences resulted in anyone losing their lives as a result of a road traffic collision caused by someone’s reckless actions. It is, however, extremely disappointing to see that people are still intent on taking the incredibly dangerous risk of driving after drinking or taking drugs.

“Our officers will continue to carry out our proactive policing patrols, both day and night, to take action to keep our roads safe. If you drink and drive, you will be caught, you will be prosecuted and you will be punished.”

Superintendent McGowan added, “Driving with drink or drugs, drastically increases the chances of causing a collision. It only takes one drink. If you’re driving, don’t drink any alcohol at all. Before consuming alcohol and getting behind the wheel, ask yourself: could you live with the responsibility for the death of or serious harm caused to another person through your actions?

“Our message is clear. Never ever drink and drive. Just one drink can impair decision-making. Just one drink can cause a collision. Just one drink could kill.”