Man dies following Fermanagh road crash

A MAN has died following a serious road crash which occurred in Enniskillen last night (Friday).

“Shortly after 9.35pm police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Black Audi A4 and a Honda CBF 600 motorcycle on the Derrylin Road, Enniskillen,” a statement said.

“Officers along with colleagues from partner emergency services attended but sadly the rider of the motorcycle was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Advertisement

“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit examining the circumstances of the collision, are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1743 of 08/11/24.”



