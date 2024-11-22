Gas upgrade works paused in Enniskillen

EVOLVE has announced the temporary suspension of gas upgrade works in Enniskillen town centre for the Christmas and New Year period.

The suspension will come into effect from Monday 25 November, and remain in place until early January next year.

Outstanding works will be completed this week ahead of the pause, aimed at reducing disruption during the peak shopping season and facilitating smoother access for motorists and pedestrians.

The voluntary works suspension applies to the main town centres across the network, including Enniskillen, Derrylin, Omagh, Coalisland, Cookstown, Dungannon, Magherafelt, and Strabane.

David Butler, Director of Evolve, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the local community during what is traditionally the busiest weeks of the year.

“We know how important this time of year is for traders and shoppers, so we’re pleased to pause non-essential works to ease congestion and improve the shopping experience. Evolve has always prioritised supporting local communities, especially during busy periods and peak trading seasons like Christmas,” he said.

“We are grateful for the ongoing community support as we expand the gas network, which will ultimately benefit thousands of homes and businesses. Our infrastructure is key to decarbonising the region, particularly with recent biomethane developments in our network.”