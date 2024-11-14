+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh road crash victim named as Ukrainian national

Fermanagh road crash victim named as Ukrainian national

Posted: 11:14 am November 14, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

POLICE have confirmed that a motorcyclist who died following a two-vehicle collision on the Derrylin Road in Enniskillen on Friday night was 42-year-old Yevhenii Ivanenko.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm the man who died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Enniskillen on Friday evening, 8th November was 42-year-old Yevhenii Ivanenko,” a statement from the Police read.

“Mr Ivanenko, who was the rider of a Honda CBF 600 motorcycle, sadly passed away at the scene of the collision on the Derrylin Road shortly after 9.30pm.”

Advertisement

The PSNI statement added: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to examining the circumstances of the collision. Anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1743 of 08/11/24. Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”

 
 

Related posts:

Fermanagh road crash victim named locally Shock at sudden death of Fermanagh dentist Fermanagh restaurant ‘couldn’t continue’ without son

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:14 am November 14, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA