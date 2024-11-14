Fermanagh road crash victim named as Ukrainian national

POLICE have confirmed that a motorcyclist who died following a two-vehicle collision on the Derrylin Road in Enniskillen on Friday night was 42-year-old Yevhenii Ivanenko.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm the man who died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Enniskillen on Friday evening, 8th November was 42-year-old Yevhenii Ivanenko,” a statement from the Police read.

“Mr Ivanenko, who was the rider of a Honda CBF 600 motorcycle, sadly passed away at the scene of the collision on the Derrylin Road shortly after 9.30pm.”

The PSNI statement added: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to examining the circumstances of the collision. Anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1743 of 08/11/24. Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”