Fermanagh mourns quarry stalwart Jim Heuston

FERMANAGH was left saddened following the death of the late Jim Heuston who was a ‘great community and parish man’ and was renowned for his role in the development of rural roads.

Formerly of Macknagh in Lisnaskea, Mr Heuston passed away peacefully, aged 87 years old.

Mr Heuston was one of six-children born to Philip and Minnie Heuston in February 1937 in Main Street, Newtownbutler, where he grew up in a deeply spiritual and religious home.

He underwent his early education at St Mary’s Primary School in Newtownbutler, before cycling daily to St Tiernach’s Primary School in Clones, where he graduated with a leaving cert.

He took on employment with Clarke’s Quarry in Lisnaskea aged 17 and he worked there for 48 years. Following his retirement at 65 years old, he returned for five more years as a consultant.

Mr Heuston was a skilled tarmacker, rising through the ranks to become general manager of the plants at Clarke’s Quarry, where he worked on the majority of local roads in Fermanagh.

He married his wife Sheila in 1962 and they set up home in Moorlough Road in Macknagh, Lisnaskea, where they welcomed three children, Deirdre, Brenda and Ciarán.

He enjoyed the outdoors and spent time on Lough Erne on his boat.

Described by Canon Jimmy McPhillips at his Requiem Mass as a ‘great community and parish man’, Mr Heuston was an active member of St Vincent de Paul and the Chamber of Commerce.

He also had a love for sport and was involved with Maguiresbridge GAA and Lisnaskea Rovers.

He had a strong interest in local and natural history. He was a keen reader, spending a lot of time at the library in Lisnaskea. Mr Heuston was also a talented quizzer.

Mr Heuston was a spiritual person and helped out as a reader and collection counter in his local parish, while also attending mass regularly with his wife.

He is survived by his wife Sheila, his son Ciarán (San), his daughters Deirdre Henry (Paul) and Brenda O’Rourke (Donagh), brother Eugene (Una) and Brendan (Veronica) and sister Eileen.

He is predeceased by his parents Philip and Minne and his brothers Tommy and John Eamonn.

Following his Requiem Mass at Holy Cross Church in Lisnaskea on Thursday, he was interred in the adjoining cemetery.

