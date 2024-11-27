+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen teenager accused of damaging electrical box

Posted: 2:42 pm November 27, 2024

A TEENAGER has appeared in court on a charge of causing criminal damage during an incident earlier this year.

Shannon Quinn (18) from Rossorry Church Road, Enniskillen is accused of damaging an electrical box on April 6. No details surrounding the allegation were disclosed during the short hearing.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until December 10 when a contest date is to be fixed.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

Posted: 2:42 pm November 27, 2024
