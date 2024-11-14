Child sexual abuse accused appears in court

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to multiple allegations of child sexual abuse.

Sam Brown from Peacehaven in East Sussex appeared by video-link from his home in relation to 11 charges comprising three counts of sexually assaulting a child, four of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and single counts each of voyeurism and causing a child to watch a sexual act.

Offending is alleged to have occurred over various dates ranging from August 1 2023 and May 21 this year.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the allegations were disclosed during the short hearing other than there is one child complainant and offending occurred in County Fermanagh.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrate’s Court the charges could be connected. Brown spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges against him.

A prosecuting lawyer advised there are a number of amendments to be made to the charges which are currently being worked through and the full file is not due under February.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Brown on continuing bail to appear again for an update on December 10.