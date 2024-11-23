Caution urged after Storm Bert hits Fermanagh

FERMANAGH motorists are being urged to take extra caution as a number of roads are treacherous due to flooding and excess water.
Storm Bert has hit Fermanagh, with the Met Office confirming that a yellow weather warning remains in place for the county.
Posted: 9:02 am November 23, 2024