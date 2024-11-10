+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BREAKING: Fermanagh road closed after collision

Posted: 9:58 am November 10, 2024

THE Boa Island Road in Fermanagh is closed while the Police are at the scene of road crash.

“Boa Island Road is closed between Rosscor Bridge and Belleek whilst Police deal with a road traffic collision,” a Police statement said.

”Please seek an alternative route. Lorries especially please use Loughshore Road.”

