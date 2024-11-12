Two men arrested after Enniskillen hit-and-run

POLICE are appealing for information after two men were arrested following a hit-and-run incident which occurred in the Mill Street area of Enniskillen this morning (Tuesday).

“Officers were on patrol on the Cornagrade Road, when they noticed a vehicle being driven erratically,” Police Inspector Laird said in a statement.

“After following the vehicle, it made off from police and was eventually stopped after colliding with a concrete pillar.

“Serious injuries to the driver or passenger were not reported, however, they were taken to hospital as a precaution.”

The statement said that the Police carried out a search of the vehicle and located a quantity of suspected Class A drugs. They were seized by the Police for forensic examination.

“A man, aged 33, was arrested for a number of driving-related offences including driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, and driving with excess alcohol,” the Police Inspector said.

“He was further arrested for possession of Class A drugs and for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, he remains in custody.

“A second man, aged 37, was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences. He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area, or who have dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 and quote reference 62 12/11/24.”

A report can also be submitted online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

