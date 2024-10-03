‘Tully’ heading for the Hotel Kilmore

FERMANAGH band ‘Tully’ is preparing to collaborate with “some of Ireland’s best” talents at a special concert at the Hotel Kilmore in Cavan to celebrate the life of its former owner.

The family-band has been confirmed as one of the main performers for a gig this Monday night, which is being held to raise money and awareness in memory of the late Ross Mealiff.

There has been an outpouring of grief and sadness recently as Mr Mealiff, who once owned and run the Hotel Kilmore, passed away in Monaghan following a long battle with illness.

‘Tully’, who have risen to stardom recently, said they’re looking forward to the event which will see them collaborate with the likes of Nathan Carter, Patrick Feeney and The Tumbling Paddies.

“Join us as we take to the stage in the Kilmore Hotel with some of Ireland’s best, in what truly will be a ‘Night to Remember’ on Monday 7 October,” ‘Tully’ confirmed in a Facebook post.

“All for a man [former Hotel Kilmore owner, Ross Mealiff] who was so good to everyone, including us, over the years. What a night it will be. [We are] Really looking forward to this one.”

It’s not the first time that ‘Tully’ has shared a stage with Nathan Carter, with the family-band rising to national recognition, after it collaborated on a special single with the Liverpudlian singer.

Carter and ‘Tully’ produced a special recording of ‘Listen to the Radio’ to the delight of their fans.

“I was aware of ‘Tully’ for a number of years, and we did a charity gig at the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum for Willowbridge School, and I booked Tully to sing at it,” Carter told the Herald.

“I couldn’t get over how talented they are, and their voices and harmonies were brilliant. They need to be heard by a lot more people.

“They have been going for years-and-years, but life stepped in with them, having kids and getting married, but they’re now at the stage where they want to get going again.”